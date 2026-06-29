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Wimbledon 2026: Schedule, live updates, bracket, results, scores, first-round matches set in England

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and the world's biggest tennis stars are squaring off in London over the next two weeks

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First round action at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships gets underway on Monday at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. 

Headlining the first day of play will be the top seeds in both the men's and women's singles draws, as Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka look to shake off disappointing early exits from Roland-Garros last month with strong starts on Centre Court. Along with the No. 1 seeds, a number of top Americans will get their first action on the grass at Wimbledon on Monday. 

In the men's draw, No. 16 Lerner Tien, No. 21 Tommy Paul and No. 28 Brandon Nakashima will all play their first round matches. On the women's side, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 7 Coco Gauff, No. 16 Iva Jovic and No. 28 Ann Li will look to get off on the right foot with an opening round win. 

Other notables starting their tournament on Monday include the men's No. 7 seed -- and 7-time Wimbledon champion -- Novak Djokovic. In the women's draw, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva will play for the first time on a grand slam stage since capturing the French Open title last month and No. 14 seed Naomi Osaka will be in action as well. 

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Championships

  • Dates: June 29 - July 12, 2026
  • Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable Gentlemen's singles matches on Monday

1. Jannik Sinner vs. Miromir Kecmanovic
3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alexander Shevchenko
7. Novak Djokovic vs. Y.B. Wu
8. Daniil Medvedev vs. Marin Cilic
11. Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz
12. Andrey Rublev vs. Roman Safiullin
14. Luciano Darderi vs. Ethan Quinn
16. Learner Tien vs. Dalibor Svrcina
21. Tommy Paul vs. Alexandre Muller
22. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Juan Manuel Cernudolo
23. Rafael Jodar vs. Felix Gill
24. Joao Fonseca vs. Roberto Agut
25. Arthur Rinderknech vs. Oliver Tarvet 
26. Cameron Norrie vs. Michael Zheng
28. Brandon Nakashima vs. Jack Pinnington Jones
31. Ignacio Buse vs. Emiliano Nava

Notable Ladies' singles matches on Monday

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic
4. Jessica Pegula vs. Darja Vidmanova
5. Mirra Andreeva vs. Magda Linette
7. Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Korpatsch
10. Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Zakharova
11. Belinda Bencic vs. Mika Stojsavljevic
14. Naomi Osaka vs. Elsa Jacquemot
16. Iva Jovic vs. Jacqueline Cristian
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Panna Udvardy
19. Anna Kalinskaya vs. Magdalena Frech
20. Maja Chwalinska vs. Mananchaya Sawangkaew
22. Leylah Fernandez vs. Janice Tjen
27. Anastasia Potapova vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
28. Ann Li vs. Zenyep Sonmez
30. Emma Raducanu vs. Antonia Ruzic
32. Katerina Siniakova vs. Qinwen Zheng

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