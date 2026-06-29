Wimbledon 2026: Schedule, live updates, bracket, results, scores, first-round matches set in England

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First round action at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships gets underway on Monday at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club.

Headlining the first day of play will be the top seeds in both the men's and women's singles draws, as Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka look to shake off disappointing early exits from Roland-Garros last month with strong starts on Centre Court. Along with the No. 1 seeds, a number of top Americans will get their first action on the grass at Wimbledon on Monday.

In the men's draw, No. 16 Lerner Tien, No. 21 Tommy Paul and No. 28 Brandon Nakashima will all play their first round matches. On the women's side, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 7 Coco Gauff, No. 16 Iva Jovic and No. 28 Ann Li will look to get off on the right foot with an opening round win.

Other notables starting their tournament on Monday include the men's No. 7 seed -- and 7-time Wimbledon champion -- Novak Djokovic. In the women's draw, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva will play for the first time on a grand slam stage since capturing the French Open title last month and No. 14 seed Naomi Osaka will be in action as well.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Championships

Dates: June 29 - July 12, 2026

June 29 - July 12, 2026 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable Gentlemen's singles matches on Monday

1. Jannik Sinner vs. Miromir Kecmanovic

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alexander Shevchenko

7. Novak Djokovic vs. Y.B. Wu

8. Daniil Medvedev vs. Marin Cilic

11. Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz

12. Andrey Rublev vs. Roman Safiullin

14. Luciano Darderi vs. Ethan Quinn

16. Learner Tien vs. Dalibor Svrcina

21. Tommy Paul vs. Alexandre Muller

22. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Juan Manuel Cernudolo

23. Rafael Jodar vs. Felix Gill

24. Joao Fonseca vs. Roberto Agut

25. Arthur Rinderknech vs. Oliver Tarvet

26. Cameron Norrie vs. Michael Zheng

28. Brandon Nakashima vs. Jack Pinnington Jones

31. Ignacio Buse vs. Emiliano Nava

Notable Ladies' singles matches on Monday

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic

4. Jessica Pegula vs. Darja Vidmanova

5. Mirra Andreeva vs. Magda Linette

7. Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Korpatsch

10. Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Zakharova

11. Belinda Bencic vs. Mika Stojsavljevic

14. Naomi Osaka vs. Elsa Jacquemot

16. Iva Jovic vs. Jacqueline Cristian

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Panna Udvardy

19. Anna Kalinskaya vs. Magdalena Frech

20. Maja Chwalinska vs. Mananchaya Sawangkaew

22. Leylah Fernandez vs. Janice Tjen

27. Anastasia Potapova vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

28. Ann Li vs. Zenyep Sonmez

30. Emma Raducanu vs. Antonia Ruzic

32. Katerina Siniakova vs. Qinwen Zheng