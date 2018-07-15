Wimbledon men's final: Date, time, channel, stream, live updates on Kevin Anderson vs. Novak Djokovic

It's been a long tournament for Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson. Both men played semifinal matches over five hours long, the first and second longest semifinal matches of all time. No. 8 Anderson and No. 12 Djokovic have defied the odds to get here, and this Wimbledon is huge for them at this stage in their careers.

For both men, the match means something different. For Anderson, it would be his first Grand Slam at 32 years old, less than a year after making his first final in the US Open. For Djokovic, it would be a return to form after an elbow injury hampered him throughout the 2017 season. He's seeking his 13th Grand Slam title, and his fourth at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, 31, will have his work cut out for him. Both he and Anderson have had solid serves, but Djokovic's defense against Nadal made all the difference. He'll try to get back on top of the tennis world. He's already outlasted Nadal and Roger Federer, but Djokovic is out to reclaim his spot in the men's Big Four.

Watch Kevin Anderson vs. Novak Djokovic

Date: Sunday, July 15



Sunday, July 15 Time: 9 a.m. EST



9 a.m. EST Location: Centre Court



Centre Court Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



