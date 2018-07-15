Wimbledon men's final: Date, time, channel, stream, live updates on Kevin Anderson vs. Novak Djokovic
Anderson and Djokovic have had some insane matches to get here
It's been a long tournament for Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson. Both men played semifinal matches over five hours long, the first and second longest semifinal matches of all time. No. 8 Anderson and No. 12 Djokovic have defied the odds to get here, and this Wimbledon is huge for them at this stage in their careers.
For both men, the match means something different. For Anderson, it would be his first Grand Slam at 32 years old, less than a year after making his first final in the US Open. For Djokovic, it would be a return to form after an elbow injury hampered him throughout the 2017 season. He's seeking his 13th Grand Slam title, and his fourth at Wimbledon.
Djokovic, 31, will have his work cut out for him. Both he and Anderson have had solid serves, but Djokovic's defense against Nadal made all the difference. He'll try to get back on top of the tennis world. He's already outlasted Nadal and Roger Federer, but Djokovic is out to reclaim his spot in the men's Big Four.
Watch Kevin Anderson vs. Novak Djokovic
- Date: Sunday, July 15
- Time: 9 a.m. EST
- Location: Centre Court
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
Follow along with our live updates. If the live blog isn't working for you, click here.
-
2018 Wimbledon men's final odds, picks
Sean Calvert just called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 odds
-
Williams has Twitter emotional with run
Williams is 10 months removed from having a baby, and she was incredibly emotional about the...
-
Kerber sweeps Williams to win Wimbledon
Kerber was utterly dominant in the win over Williams
-
Djokovic moves on to Wimbledon final
It felt like no one would break in the last set, but Djokovic finally did on the 18th game
-
Fans awed, frustrated by marathon semi
The ridiculous six-and-a-half hour semifinal was the second-longest match in Wimbledon his...
-
Friday recap at Wimbledon semis
After a record-breaking six-and-a-half hour opening match, the Wimbledon men's semifinals won't...