Wimbledon schedule for Sunday: Date, time, channel, stream Kevin Anderson vs. Novak Djokovic men's finals

Kevin Anderson will face off against Novak Djokovic in the men's final at Wimbledon, and one thing is for sure: Both men are going to be incredibly sore coming in. The two played the longest and second-longest semifinal matches in Wimbledon history, with Anderson squaring off against John Isner for six hours and 35 minutes and Djokovic competing with Nadal for five hours and 15 minutes in a match that carried into Saturday.

For both men, the match means something different. For Anderson, it would be his first Grand Slam at 32 years old, less than a year after making his first final in the US Open. For Djokovic, it would be a return to form after an elbow injury hampered him throughout the 2017 season. He's seeking his 13th Grand Slam title, and his fourth at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, 31, will have his work cut out for him. Both he and Anderson have had solid serves, but Djokovic's defense against Nadal made all the difference. He'll try to get back on top of the tennis world. He's already outlasted Nadal and Roger Federer, but Djokovic is out to reclaim his spot in the men's Big Four.

