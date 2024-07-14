carlos-alcaraz-scream-wimbledon.jpg
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships have officially wrapped up with Carlos Alcaraz as the men's singles winner. He won his second consecutive title with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

This became Alcaraz's fourth major trophy, and also helped him complete the "Channel Double" since he also claimed the French Open title last month. He is just the sixth man to do so in the Open Era, and the first since since Djokovic in 2021.

The Spanish star dominated the first two sets before Djokovic made adjustments and pushed back during the third. Alcaraz had some shaky first serves, but tried to remain calm and used his powerful forehand to stop Djokovic's momentum. 

Alcaraz, 21, now has more major titles than any of the Big 3 did before the age of 22. His countryman Rafael Nadal had three, while Djokovic and Roger Federer had one each.

Federer, now retired, still owns the most Wimbledon crowns with eight trophies at the oldest tennis tournament in the world (2003–2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). Djokovic is just one short of tying his record.

The women's singles final was decided on Saturday, with No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková prevailing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 over No. 7 Jasmine Paolini to earn her first Wimbledon title and her first singles' title since the 2021 French Open. 

Krejčíková's path to a Wimbledon championship, which included an upset victory over No. 4 Elena Rybakina, came at the end of an unpredictable women's competition. Last year's winner Markéta Vondroušová was upset in the first round. Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon due to a right shoulder injury. Then, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost to Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

Another big shock was seeing No. 2 Coco Gauff fall to Emma Navarro in straight sets in the round of 16. The quarterfinals saw Navarro struggle to compete against No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini, the Italian star who reached the French Open final last month.

Thank you for following our coverage throughout the tournament. We'll see you in New York for the US Open.

Men's final

  • No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 2 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Men's semifinals

  • No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
  • No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6, 6-4

Women's final

  • No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková def. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

Women's semifinals

  • No. 7 Jasmine Paolini def. Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6
  • No. 31 Krejčíková def. No. 4 Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

