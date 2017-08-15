With ban lifted, Maria Sharapova enters US Open as a wild card
Battling injuries, has withdrawn from two events before the Open, which starts Aug. 28
For the first time in more than a year, Maria Sharapova will return to Grand Slam play at the US Open. Sharapova has played in only four events since her doping suspension expired in April. In May, she was denied entry into the French Open, but the selection committee has lifted her ban so she can play in New York.
"Her suspension under the terms of the tennis anti-doping program was completed and therefore was not one of the factors weighed in our wild-card selection process," the United States Tennis Association said in a statement. "Consistent with past practice, a wild card was provided to a past US [Open] champion who needed the wild card for entry into the main draw."
In addition to her ban, Sharapova has been dealing with injuries, most notably soreness in her left arm -- which forced her to withdraw from the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford, Calif. The five-time Grand Slam winner will face a difficult road at the Open as one of eight wild card qualifiers. The statement from the USTA also clarified the terms of Sharapova's reinstatement.
"Additionally, Sharapova has volunteered to speak to young tennis players at the USTA National Campus about the importance of the tennis anti-doping program and the personal responsibility each player has to comply with the program's requirements," the statement said.
The U.S. Open starts Aug. 28, and will features the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber.
