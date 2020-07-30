Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Michele Roberts says there could be an NBA Bubble for 2021 season as well ( 2:14 )

Last year's French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is withdrawing from the US Open, citing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world says she does not feel comfortable traveling in the current situation.

The Grand Slam tournament is set to take place in New York from August 31 to September 13.

Barty explained the decision saying (Via Australian Associated Press):

"My team and I have decided that we won't be travelling to Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year. I love both events, so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don't feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position."

The 24-year-old Australian is already looking forward to next year. "I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and I look forward to being back in the U.S. next year," she said.

Australia currently has its international borders closed and she would need permission from the government to leave and would also need to quarantine for two weeks upon returning.

She has not yet publicly announced whether she will take part in the European tournaments, which are currently set for September to October.

Barty said, "I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks."