World TeamTennis 2019: How to watch upcoming matches on CBS, CBS Sports Network
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action
The 2019 World TeamTennis season is well underway, and this weekend boasts a handful of premier matchups across the country.
Starting Friday night, the expansion Vegas Rollers, who are four days removed from their historic first victory against the six-time WTT champion Washington Kastles, will travel to California for a showdown with the San Diego Aviators. The Aviators are fresh off a 25-15, five set win and enter the weekend action with a 3-1 record -- the only loss coming at the hands of the defending WTT runners-up, the Philadelphia Freedoms.
Saturday will feature a rematch of both the 2016 and 2017 WTT finals, with San Diego squaring off with the Orange County Breakers. The Aviators, who captured the league title in 2016, figure to have the upper hand in the showdown, as the Breakers are just 1-3 after getting their first win vs. the New York Empire on Thursday. They do, however, have a former world No. 5 and Wimbledon finalist in Eugenie Bouchard set to join them on July 23.
The Freedoms, meanwhile, will hit Vegas for a match against the Rollers on Sunday, looking to extend their winning streak to five after a recent rout of the Orlando Storm.
Here's everything you need to know to catch the weekend action:
How to watch
Match: San Diego Aviators vs. Vegas Rollers
Date: Friday, July 19
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Omni La Costa Resort (Carlsbad, California)
TV, stream: CBS Sports Network
Match: Orange County Breakers vs. San Diego Aviators
Date: Saturday, July 20
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Breakers Stadium at Palisades Tennis Club (Newport Beach, California)
TV, stream: CBS Sports Network
Match: Vegas Rollers vs. Philadelphia Freedoms
Date: Sunday, July 21
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: Orleans Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: CBS
CBS Sports Network is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors, including OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. If you wish to live stream it, you can do so through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more channel information, including a full programming schedule, go to cbssportsnetwork.com.
