World TeamTennis Celebrity All-Star Match: How to watch

The coronavirus has altered the sports landscape in a big way with the majority of leagues having their seasons canceled or postponed. However, sports fans can get their fix this weekend when highlights from the World TeamTennis Celebrity All-Star Match are aired. The event was held on March 1 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak spreading throughout the United States.

"The World TeamTennis All-Star Match Presented by Barefoot Hard Seltzers was a huge success. We hope the one-hour highlight show on CBS on April 4 gives fans a shared sporting experience at home during this difficult time," WTT CEO Carlos Silva said. "It is the beginning of a new tradition in World TeamTennis. The match is a great way to extend our season and celebrate many of WTT's world-class players that we hope to see back on the court soon for the 2020 season."

The one-hour special will feature Bob and Mike Bryan, Sam Querrey, Monica Puig, Madison Keys, CoCo Vandeweghe, Ryan Harrison and Taylor Townsend while also featuring an appearance from recently retired tennis star Maria Sharapova.

World TeamTennis is a mixed-gender league that features eight teams in major markets. The teams vie for the King Trophy, which is named after tennis legend and co-founder Billie Jean King. Star tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Stefanie Graf, and Sharapova have participated in the World TeamTennis league before.

Here's how to watch the highlight special from that the league put together back on March 1.

World TeamTennis Celebrity All-Star Match

