Brendan Allen is out to prove a point, again. Allen (No. 4) finds himself fighting backwards in the rankings in consecutive fights, despite being on a three-fight win streak. He'll need a dominant win over Christian Leroy Duncan to make a statement worthy of title considerations.

Allen and Duncan headline the promotion's return to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night. Duncan is one of the more compelling additions to the middleweight rankings. The dynamic striker garnered attention with consecutive spinning backfist knockouts, and most recently beat middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier.

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It's an incredibly busy time of year for UFC. Just three weeks after UFC 332, the promotion heads to Abu Dhabi for UFC 333, where two titles will be on the line. Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his featherweight title against top contender Movsar Evloev in the main event. Meanwhile, Petr Yan stakes the bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili in an epic trilogy matchup after a stunning upset last December.

Then in November, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a pair of massive title fights. In the main event, newly crowned heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane looks to defend his title against fast-rising contender Josh Hokit. In the co-main event, the long-awaited showdown between women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and women's GOAT Amanda Nunes is set. The two were originally scheduled for January, but an injury to Harrison delayed the proceedings.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule