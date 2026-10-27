Renato Moicano wants money. Moicano has spent most of his professional career fighting under the brightest MMA lights. On Saturday, he headlines his fifth UFC event against Tom Nolan.

"Money" Moicano demanded a money fight after clubbing and subbing teammate Chris Duncan in April. His boisterous personality endeared him to UFC in recent years, and he wanted the name opponent such fanfare demands. He nearly got it after being booked against Brian Ortega at UFC 332; however, an injury to "T-City" left Moicano looking elsewhere. Moicano gets another main event, but he trades it for a difficult test trying to steal his spotlight.

Nolan finally got the respect he deserved after upsetting Fares Ziam to break into the lightweight Top 15. Now he can match his critical reception with commercial recognition by beating a veteran like Moicano.

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Then in November, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a pair of massive title fights. In the main event, newly crowned heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane looks to defend his title against fast-rising contender Josh Hokit. In the co-main event, the long-awaited showdown between women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and women's GOAT Amanda Nunes is set. The two were originally scheduled for January, but Harrison's injury delayed the fight.

Putting a bow on 2026 is BMF champion Charles Oliveira. "Do Bronx" defends the ceremonial title against an unexpected foe. Two-time featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes makes his lightweight debut against one of the best to ever grace the lightweight division. Their striking and grappling acumen promise a dynamic fight wherever it goes.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule