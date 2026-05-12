Melquizael Costa takes the next step in his UFC ascent. "The Dalmatian" has sniffed out a path to the featherweight top 10 that runs through Arnold Allen.

Costa is months removed from becoming the first person to stop Dan Ige. Heading into his 30th professional fight, no one had stopped Ige over the course of 12 years. That was until Costa floored him with a spinning back kick. Costa will extend his win streak to seven and likely take the No. 7 featherweight ranking if he beats Allen.

Speaking of tough customers, no one has stopped Allen either. That includes Jean Silva, one of the hardest hitters in the division. Undefeated in his first nine UFC fights, Allen now finds himself on a decline after a 1-3 skid. This solid matchup headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

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Next month, the UFC heads to the White House. You read that correctly. Some of the promotion's top stars will fight on the White House lawn at UFC Freedom 250. The seven-fight card, scheduled for June 14, is chock-full of bangers. Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje unify their lightweight titles in the marquee. In the co-main event, former two-division champion Alex Pereira makes his heavyweight debut in pursuit of the interim title. Other notable names on the card include Sean O'Malley, Michael Chandler, and Diego Lopes, plus the late addition of Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule