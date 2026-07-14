2026 UFC event schedule: Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry on tap

There's no time to sulk after Conor McGregor's disastrous return at UFC 329. The MMA promotion sprints from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City for a major middleweight clash between Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman.

Usman returns to middleweight with ample time to prepare compared to his short-notice debut against Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis hasn't been seen since losing his middleweight title to Chimaev last year. Since then, Sean Strickland has regained the 185-pound championship. That's good news for the two former UFC champions headlining Saturday's Fight Night, both of whom have wins over the reigning middleweight champ.

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One month later, one of the promotion's top stars returns, concluding a ridiculous stretch from UFC Freedom 250 to UFC 330. Islam Makhachev, prized pupil of Khabib Nurmagomedov, defends the welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry. The promotion's return to Philadelphia features a second title fight, women's strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule