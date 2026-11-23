UFC's debut year on Paramount+ is almost over. Only two events remain before Year 2 of the sport's new era, and the promotion isn't holding back. Israel Adesanya, one of the top stars of the last decade, returns against the man who's been calling him out for months, Shara Magomedov.

Adesanya's rise to two-time UFC middleweight champion was riveting, but his recent performances are a far cry from that. Adesanya enters UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on a four-fight losing streak. His last appearance was a second-round knockout loss to Joe Pyfer. The fight measures his decline against "Bullet" Magomedov's ceiling. Magomedov, a staple of the promotion's Middle East visits, has repeatedly called out the former champion. A win would be his seventh in eight UFC appearances.

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UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 5, features an arguably even better co-main event. Ian Machado Garry returns after a competitive loss to UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. He returns against Yaroslav Amosov, the former Bellator welterweight champion. Amosov takes a major step up here, but looks game after easily submitting Neil Magny and Joel Alvarez in his two UFC appearances.

Next month, BMF champion Charles Oliveira puts a bow on 2026. "Do Bronx" defends the ceremonial title against an unexpected foe at UFC 335. Two-time featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes makes his lightweight debut against one of the best to ever grace the lightweight division. Their striking and grappling acumen promise a dynamic fight wherever it goes.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule