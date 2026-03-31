2026 UFC event schedule: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan, Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg on tap for spring
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2026
UFC is headed back to Las Vegas. This week, Chris Duncan aims to break into the lightweight top 10. Renato Moicano, Duncan's opponent, is no stranger to comebacks as he prepares to quell Duncan's rise. The two clash at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.
Moicano was riding high heading into a lightweight fight with Beneil Dariush at UFC 311. He was on a four-fight win streak, capped by a TKO win over Benoit Saint-Denis. After Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of UFC 311's main event on 24 hours' notice, Moicano was tabbed to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Moicano dared to be great but fell short and lost the subsequent rebooking with Dariush. Duncan rides high with a four-fight win streak, most recently submitting Terrance McKinney in 150 seconds.
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Next week, UFC returns to Miami for arguably its strongest numbered event this year. A vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka and rising contender Carlos Ulberg headlines UFC 327. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van defends his newly won title against Tatsuro Taira. The April 11 card also features a long-overdue fight between Bellator alums Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|April 4
|Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|UFC 327
|April 11
|Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg
|Light heavyweight title
|Miami
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|April 18
|Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott
|Welterweight
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|April 25
|Aljamain Sterling vs. Youseff Zalal
|Featherweight
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|May 2
|Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates
|Welterweight
|Perth, Australia
|Paramount+
|UFC 328
|May 9
|Khamzat Chimaev (c) vs. Sean Strickland
|Middleweight title
|Newark, New Jersey
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|May 16
|Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa
|Featherweight
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|May 30
|Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
|Bantamweight
|Macao, China
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|June 6
|Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim
|Welterweight
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|Freedom 250
|June 14
|Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Justin Gaethje (ic)
|Lightweight title
|Washington D.C.
|Paramount+