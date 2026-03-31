UFC is headed back to Las Vegas. This week, Chris Duncan aims to break into the lightweight top 10. Renato Moicano, Duncan's opponent, is no stranger to comebacks as he prepares to quell Duncan's rise. The two clash at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Moicano was riding high heading into a lightweight fight with Beneil Dariush at UFC 311. He was on a four-fight win streak, capped by a TKO win over Benoit Saint-Denis. After Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of UFC 311's main event on 24 hours' notice, Moicano was tabbed to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Moicano dared to be great but fell short and lost the subsequent rebooking with Dariush. Duncan rides high with a four-fight win streak, most recently submitting Terrance McKinney in 150 seconds.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Next week, UFC returns to Miami for arguably its strongest numbered event this year. A vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka and rising contender Carlos Ulberg headlines UFC 327. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van defends his newly won title against Tatsuro Taira. The April 11 card also features a long-overdue fight between Bellator alums Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule