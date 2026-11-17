Jiri Prochazka has a point to prove. Prochazka winning the UFC light heavyweight title seemed inevitable after Carlos Ulberg tore his ACL at UFC 327. But the injury disrupted Prochazka's rhythm more than his opponent's, and Prochazka walked into an impossible counter right hook that knocked him out. He enters UFC Fight Night in Qatar on Saturday, fighting Navajo Stirling, with his reputation damaged and his dreams crushed.

Prochazka vs. Stirling represents the light heavyweight division's past and future. Former champion Prochazka often feels like he's one win away from fighting for the title again. Stirling has been perfect in his six UFC appearances, and looks better than ever after knocking out former champion Jan Blachowicz in one round, his third consecutive stoppage.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

UFC Fight Night features a fantastic main card. Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling aspires to become a two-division champion. Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski has deemed him a worthy contender, especially if he gets past Kevin Vallejos this weekend. Rounding out the card is Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega, Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev and Jared Cannonier vs. Ikram Aliskerov.

Next month, BMF champion Charles Oliveira puts a bow on 2026. "Do Bronx" defends the ceremonial title against an unexpected foe at UFC 335. Two-time featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes makes his lightweight debut against one of the best to ever grace the lightweight division. Their striking and grappling acumen promise a dynamic fight wherever it goes.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule