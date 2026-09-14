Joshua Van plans to leave no doubt that he's the true UFC flyweight champion. Van won the title from Alexandre Pantoja in seconds due to an injury. At UFC 331 on Saturday, Pantoja looks to reclaim the title he feels he never truly lost.

Van carries himself with the swagger of a champion. Deservingly so, especially after an impressive title defense against Tatsuro Taira in April. His confidence has outraged Pantoja, who feels overlooked and disrespected despite arguably being the second-best flyweight ever.

The Los Angeles card is packed with fun fights. Arman Tsarukyan, the biggest star on the card, looks to cinch a lightweight title shot by beating knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy. Completing the main card is Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi, Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega, and Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski. The prelims host Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson's sophomore fight and Marlon "Chito" Vera vs. Charles Jourdain.

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Two weeks later, the promotion is back with another numbered main event. UFC 332 radiates from Salt Lake City with the vacant women's flyweight championship at stake. Valentina Shevchenko relinquished her title due to injury. Natalia Silva, whom many expected to challenge Shevchenko, instead fights Wang Cong for the vacant title. Wang and Shevchenko have history, with the Chinese fighter defeating "Bullet" in a kickboxing bout more than a decade ago.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule