Good luck finding two fighters more deserving of the "BMF" moniker than Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. The future Hall of Famers headline UFC 326 on Saturday with the ceremonial title at stake.

UFC 326's main event is not for the faint of heart. Holloway and Oliveira are two of the most dangerous and beloved lightweights on the planet. They fight not only for the BMF title but for continued relevancy in MMA's deepest weight class. Saturday's numbered event in Las Vegas features ranked contenders from multiple divisions, including a middleweight clash between Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder.

Next month, UFC returns to Miami for arguably its strongest numbered event this year. A vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka and rising contender Carlos Ulberg headlines the card. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van defends his newly won title against Tatsuro Taira. The April 11 card also features a long-overdue fight between Bellator alums Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule