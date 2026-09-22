Raul Rosas Jr. is ready for the main event. "El Nino Problema" is just that, being the youngest UFC signee in history. On Saturday, he also becomes the promotion's youngest headliner when he takes on Raoni Barcelos at UFC Fight Night.

The UFC is a gruelling environment to mature in. Rosas has successfully navigated rocky terrain, going 6-1 in the promotion and becoming a ranked bantamweight. He takes on his ranking neighbor Barcelos in a pivotal fight for his development. Also on the card is rising Japanese prospect Rinya Nakamura.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

One week later, the promotion is back with another numbered main event. UFC 332 radiates from Salt Lake City with the vacant women's flyweight championship at stake. Valentina Shevchenko relinquished her title due to injury. Natalia Silva, whom many expected to challenge Shevchenko, instead fights Wang Cong for the vacant title. Wang and Shevchenko have history, with the Chinese fighter defeating "Bullet" in a kickboxing bout more than a decade ago.

Then in November, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a pair of massive title fights. In the main event, newly crowned heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane looks to defend his title against fast rising contender Josh Hokit. In the co-main event, the long-awaited showdown between women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and women's GOAT Amanda Nunes is set. The two were originally scheduled for January but an injury to Harrison delayed the proceedings.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule