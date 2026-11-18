LAS VEGAS -- A UFC title run didn't earn Aljamain Sterling the respect it should've. Fans haven't warmly embraced him or his many accomplishments as one of the best bantamweights ever. But the "Funk Master" is stubborn and talented enough to try and achieve something that even his boldest cynics would have trouble disputing.

Sterling fights Kevin Vallejos in Saturday's UFC Fight Night co-main event in Qatar. A victory could put the former bantamweight champion in line to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title, giving Sterling a chance to join the exclusive club of UFC fighters who have won two weight class titles. It's an opportunity the No. 4-ranked featherweight contender never expected to have this late in his career.

Sterling has already accomplished more than enough to retire comfortably. He holds UFC bantamweight records for most consecutive wins and title defenses. Yet the chance to add another championship to his resume has kept him sharp. He knows better than most that winning a title doesn't always win over critics, but the numbers on his side are irrefutable.

"I think it's just the history books," Sterling told CBS Sports. "I have enough money where I'm more than comfortable. More money is always good, though. But I think it's just the history. That's really it. Just setting records, doing something that no one could ever take away from you."

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Sterling has obsessed over accolades since his amateur wrestling days, when he never achieved the championship success he wanted. That disappointment fueled his MMA career, eventually carrying him to the UFC bantamweight title and three successful defenses. Moving up to featherweight allowed him to repeat that cycle all over again.

"I came up short in my amateur wrestling career; I never won a national title, never got to go to the state tournament, and it just always made me hungrier to keep pushing," Sterling said. "I became a UFC champ, and after setting the records, I came up short in my last one. Then I went up to 45, and now here's a new goal. I could become a two-division champion. I think that's a special feat in itself. People can talk and say whatever they want, but numbers don't lie. So for me, that's what it's all about."

Sterling's relationship with UFC fans has been complicated since he first won the bantamweight title in 2021. Petr Yan handed him the championship after striking him with a blatantly illegal knee, resulting in a disqualification. Sterling was accused of exaggerating the damage to win a title in a fight he was clearly losing. The stink lingered even after the "Funk Master" defeated Yan in their rematch and successfully defended the championship against T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.

His reign ended just as frustratingly. Sterling faced Sean O'Malley on a quick turnaround despite dealing with injuries, losing by second-round TKO. He then moved to featherweight without a red-carpet rollout for his 135-pound accomplishments. Sterling isn't deaf to the accusations that he isn't as good as his record suggests, despite repeatedly beating fighters whom his critics hold in high regard.

"People still want to find a way to chip away at what I've done. Dude, look at the numbers. Clearly, I'm better than what you think," Sterling said. "I can't be that bad if I'm beating all these other guys that you rate at this level. It is what it is. I'm comfortable in my own skin. I know I've done enough. And again, for me, numbers don't lie. So if you want to say this or that, I go, 'OK, but what does it say in the history books?' So go argue with the numbers, don't argue with me."

Some fans made up their minds about Sterling the night Yan threw that illegal knee. No amount of winning will change their minds about his alleged Oscar-worthy dive. But becoming a two-division UFC champion by beating Volkanovski would make Sterling's place in MMA history much harder to dispute. He would have achieved something that many champions, including Volkanovski, never managed.

Not everyone is blind to Sterling's abilities, especially those who've competed at the highest level of MMA. Volkanovski has publicly identified Sterling as the featherweight contender most deserving of a title shot, provided he beats Vallejos. It's a meaningful endorsement, given the interest in knockout artist Jean Silva as the next challenger.

Recent title challenger Movsar Evloev, who narrowly defeated Sterling in December 2024, has also vouched for his former opponent. Evloev previously told CBS Sports that Silva wouldn't sniff a title shot if he had to beat Sterling first. The praise from his peers means more than criticism from those who have never set foot inside the Octagon.

"I've trained with Volk. I fought Movsar. So these guys know what they're looking at," Sterling said. "They know what they understand, see and can feel. It lets me know I'm doing something right. I'm just very fortunate, very blessed to be in this situation still."

MMA suffers from short-term memory. Even Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, beloved former champions who built legacies off thrilling performances, encountered persistent criticism after their underwhelming BMF title fight earlier this year. In team sports, many fans have an attitude of "What have you done for me lately?" It's becoming more prevalent in combat now. That can be especially damaging for a fighter when a more exciting alternative exists. In this case, the alternative is a barking Brazilian madman with dynamite in his fists.

Silva is a more marketable option in some respects, with KO power that generates highlight reels and fan enthusiasm. Sterling wouldn't have accepted another dangerous opponent if he believed a title shot was in the bag. Beating Vallejos is important, but making a statement matters just as much.

Vallejos has his own ideas about Saturday's fight. The 24-year-old Argentine believes he can stifle Sterling's wrestling attacks long enough to knock him out. Sterling, whose grappling has frustrated some of the UFC's best fighters, isn't enthralled by that assessment.

"If that's what he really thinks and believes, then he hasn't watched many of my fights," Sterling said. "So if that's his path to victory, as I said before, good luck. It's going to be a long night for this guy. If anything, I can make it a short one for him. So, let me get the takedown early and send you on your way home. Nice first-class ticket back home to Argentina."

Even an impressive victory won't secure Sterling's immediate future. Volkanovski has expressed interest in finishing his career with a lightweight superfight against Justin Gaethje. Should Volkanovski stay put, it's possible that UFC matchmakers have already decided on Silva as the next title challenger behind closed doors. Sterling could find himself waiting or having to win again regardless of this weekend's result.

How long he's willing to pursue another title is difficult to answer. Sterling has spent almost his entire UFC career fighting ranked opponents, an unusually demanding schedule that has continued into his late 30s. Vallejos is the same age Sterling was when he signed with the promotion, and represents another generation of ambitious young fighters hoping to build their reputations at the old guard's expense.

"That's a hard question, man," Sterling said when asked how much longer he'd pursue a featherweight title shot. "I'm just taking it one fight at a time. See how my body does, see how I perform when I step in there with these guys. Again, these guys are so much younger than me. They're hungry. They want what I have, what I've been able to achieve. They want to make their names off of me. I understand because I was that young guy once before.

"I'm preparing to be the best version of myself. I go out there and do what I'm doing in the training room. It should be a beautiful night for the team, and I'll be dancing my way into a title shot opportunity."