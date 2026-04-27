After defeating Youssef Zalal by lopsided decision in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night, Aljamain Sterling is ready for his title shot. The former bantamweight champion joined "Deep Waters" on Monday to make his case for a shot at 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Sterling held the bantamweight championship from March 2021 to August 2023, racking up title fight victories against a who's who of elite contenders in Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.

After losing the belt to Sean O'Malley, Sterling moved up to the featherweight division. Since the move, Sterling has gone 3-1, with the lone loss a close decision to Movsar Evloev.

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While many believe Evloev and his 20-0 record are deserving of the next shot at Volkanovski, Sterling says the time is now for a battle of two "legends."

"I should fight Volkanovski next because I am the best name in the division right now," Sterling told Deep Waters host Din Thomas. "Yeah, there's an undefeated prospect out there, but we're not talking about him, we're talking about me. A lot of people thought I won that fight; I still believe I won that fight. If it was that razor close, I think I'm just as deserving of a title shot as that guy is. I think my performances overall have been better than his and we're two OGs of the sport. Why not get the legends vs. legends out of the way? This is a fight you can build, you can make sick promos for.

"I think my skillset is just different, second to none, when it comes to this division. I get to a dominant position, I take you down, I clasp my hands, it's just a bad night for people. ... Din, I know we talked about this a bunch, inflicting damage. Not letting these guys coast out, so when they get there, they don't want to be there no more. Try to give them a way out."

Sterling went back to his legend vs. legend case to close out his argument.

"Again, I've been doing this for a long time," Sterling said. "I've got the most title defenses in the bantamweight division, I'm here at featherweight now. I think this one really solidifies to the world that I am one of the best guys in the world, and I can still get it done. So, give me my damn title shot. Volkanovski, nothing but respect, but you know, like I said, I am coming for that ass."

Deep Waters streams live every Monday at noon on the UFC on Paramount+ YouTube channel.