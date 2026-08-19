Anthony Hernandez is a laid-back dude. Nicknamed "Fluffy," the California native is a family man and a stoner. Heading into UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Sacramento, the typically mellow fighter has an intensity to him usually reserved for the Octagon.

"I'm sober, I'm tired, and I'm not going to lie, I really want to f---ing hurt somebody," Hernandez told CBS Sports on Tuesday.

It won't take long for him to get that chance. Hernandez headlines UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, a stone's throw from his home in El Dorado Hills, against Gregory Rodrigues. "Robocop" is a knockout machine programmed with a lifetime of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu data. He won't shy away from Hernandez, whose style is predicated on overloading and breaking down opponents with a relentless pace.

Like Hernandez told UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald earlier this week: "My goal is to drown you and make you hate your f---ing life."

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"Wrestling and weighing on people, I think that alone will slow him down," Hernandez told CBS Sports about his approach against Rodrigues. "He's a heavy, dangerous hard hitter. I think slowing him down would be the smartest way to victory."

Hernandez is raring to go. You can hear it in his voice and read it in his body language. It's unusual for him, but not surprising considering how much is riding on Saturday's fight.

The middleweight title picture is difficult to break into. Hernandez won eight consecutive fights before landing his first championship-level opponent. Fellow middleweight Brendan Allen has nearly 20 UFC fights under his belt, yet often struggles to nail down elite opponents.

After piecing together an impressive win streak over five years, "Fluffy" finally secured a life-changing fight: a main event against then-former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. A win over arguably the division's biggest star could've earned him a title shot. After all, among the darkhorse contenders, many believed Hernandez was best equipped to meet the seemingly insurmountable threat posed by Khamzat Chimaev, the middleweight champion at the time.

Hernandez's skill commanded such respect that he was a betting favorite against Strickland. The fight played out much differently. Strickland bullied Hernandez, outstriking him in every round and crumpling him in the third. It was unequivocally a major setback. He went from mixing it up with the very best to having his spot threatened by a KO artist bubbling beneath the top 10 in a six-month span. Hernandez is foaming at the mouth, but insists he isn't lingering on the loss.

"He's really good. It's a game of inches," Hernandez said. "You fight the best in the world. If you f--- up, he'll exploit you. It's as simple as that.

"I've been fighting forever. You win some, you lose some, unfortunately. I don't think about it too much. I'm not going to let shit drag me down. I have way too much going on in my life to think, 'Oh no, I messed up my opportunity. Shit happens. I'm getting back to work, and I'm going to make it happen. It's as simple as that. Nobody gives a f--- about you in this world but you."

Strickland snatched everything from Hernandez, converting the win into another title shot. Hernandez didn't let it bruise his ego. He accepted an invitation to help Strickland prepare for UFC 328. It was a successful endeavor, with Strickland upsetting Chimaev to capture his second UFC title. Now it's Hernandez's turn to reap the benefits of training alongside Strickland and company.

"I trained with him a lot. It was great, man. He's really cool," Hernandez said. "He helped me adjust some things. The whole Xtreme Couture crew is absolutely amazing. They were nothing but respectful. Nobody was trying to hurt me. Everyone was trying to f--- me up, but no one was trying to hurt me. It was a great experience, and I look forward to coming back."

Hernandez isn't treating Saturday like a referendum on his career. He lost and got right back to work with the man who beat him. But "Fluffy" clearly has more bite to him this week. Back home near Sacramento, he finally gets to take his frustration out on someone as he begins another climb towards the middleweight title.