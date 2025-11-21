Arman Tsarukyan nearly jeopardized his UFC Fight Night main event with Dan Hooker in Doha, Qatar. During Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins, Tsarukyan struck Hooker with a head butt before UFC personnel intervened.

Tsarukyan and Hooker, both of whom made weight for this weekend's main event, faced off for the cameras on Friday. Tsarukyan lunged over UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard's arm, striking Hooker with a head butt during their staredown. Both men appeared to be fine after the altercation, with neither sporting cuts or significant visible damage.

Tsarukyan is currently ranked No. 1 in the UFC's official lightweight rankings and is on the cusp of a title shot. A win over Hooker should net him a lightweight title shot. Tsarukyan threatened to derail the fight had either party been injured, and could've risked penalization from the Qatar Mixed Martial Arts Committee, the regulatory body overseeing Saturday's event.

Tsarukyan already appeared to be in hot water with the promotion. He was scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title in January. However, he pulled out of UFC 311 on 24 hours' notice after suffering a back injury. UFC CEO Dana White, in response to Tsarukyan's withdrawal, said that Tsarukyan would need to earn another title shot. After weighing in as a back-up for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 got him halfway there, this fight with Hooker should get him over the finish line.

This isn't the first time Tsarukyan has gotten physical outside of the Octagon, either. In 2023, Tsarukyan grabbed UFC fighter Bobby Green by the throat in a verbal altercation turned physical. Last year, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Tsarukyan for nine months after he punched a fan during his walkout at UFC 300.