Asu Almabayev has suffered a hand injury weeks before his scheduled UFC Fight Night main event. Almabayev is scheduled to fight former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno on Feb. 28 in Mexico City. There is no official word yet on what that means for the fight.

On Tuesday, Almabayev posted a photo of his right arm in a cast.

"The situation is like this, I got an arm injury two days before our flight," Almabayev wrote, according to Google Translate. "I don't want to talk about the injury… no matter how much you [try], I can't change it."

The fight is scheduled to be Almabayev's second UFC main event. Against Moreno, he is scheduled to face one of Mexico's top MMA stars at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Almabayev (23-3) has won six of seven fights in the promotion. The Kazakh fighter's lone UFC loss was against top contender Manel Kape in Almabyaev's first UFC main event. A win over a former champion like Moreno would do wonders for his potential to fight for the flyweight title.

Moreno, 32, is 2-2 since 2024 after dropping the flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja by split decision. He's looking to bounce back from a TKO loss to Tatsuro Taira in December.