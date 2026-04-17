Carlos Ulberg is wasting no time with his recovery. Ulberg underwent ACL surgery less than a week after miraculously overcoming the injury to win the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Ulberg limped out of the Kaseya Center in Miami with the UFC title at UFC 327. Ulberg shockingly knocked out Jiri Prochazka on one functional leg after tearing his ACL in the fight. It was clear in the moment that something happened to Ulberg's leg, but it was tough to know for sure. Prochazka appeared to ease up in his efforts with his strikes while still targeting the injured leg. Ulberg then landed a massive punch that dropped Prochazka before the followup shots forced the referee to wave it off.

"Knee surgery done," Ulberg captioned a post to his Instagram story.

Ash Belcastro, Ulberg's manager, confirmed to Uncrowned that Ulberg "snapped" his ACL. He also suffered bone bruising and tibia damage after fighting with the torn ACL.

"He's dedicated to getting back as soon as he can," Belcastro said of the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

The typical recovery time for an ACL tear is six to nine months, according to the Cleveland Clinic, though competitive athletes might need more time to be cleared for competition. The UFC has not commented on what Ulberg's injury means for the title. Normally, the UFC creates interim titles only when the champion is expected to be sidelined for at least one year.

Ulberg's 10-fight win streak is the second-longest in UFC light heavyweight history, only behind all-time great Jon Jones. He can tie Jones with three more wins.