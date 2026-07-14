Charles Oliveira calls for BMF-UFC lightweight title unifier with Justin Gaethje: 'The champ takes everything'

Charles Oliveira has one goal in mind: becoming the UFC champion again. Oliveira's appetite to win a second title is so strong that he's prepared to stake his BMF title against the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira deserves a title shot more than most. On merit, only Arman Tsarukyan, who beat Oliveira by split decision, has a marginally better case. "Do Bronx" sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS Sports at UFC 329 to discuss his future in a crowded lightweight division. Oliveira isn't humoring the idea of a title eliminator or defending his BMF title against another contender. His objective is the same one he's carried since Islam Makhachev beat him for the lightweight title four years ago.

"The next one in line to face Justin Gaethje for the title is Charles Oliveira," Oliveira told CBS Sports through a Portuguese interpreter. "Everyone knows that's the fight to make.

"I want that belt. I need it," he said. "Let's unify the belts. The champion takes everything."

Oliveira maintains that the man who Makhachev beat at UFC 280 wasn't the "real" Oliveira. It's unlikely he'll get the chance to redeem himself after Makhachev left lightweight to conquer welterweight. However, Oliveira will pay close attention to UFC 330, taking place in Philadelphia on Aug. 15. Ian Machado Garry, Oliveira's training partner, challenges Makhachev for the welterweight title. Analysts believe Garry's fight IQ and defensive soundness could spring an upset.

"Islam is huge. I'll never take that away from him. On the other side, we have Ian," Oliveira said. "He's a guy who puts his game plan right under his arms and sticks to it. That's why I believe in him. He's a guy who never detours from the plan. He follows the strategy.

"He's a guy who you must pay attention to. Look at what he's done to these recent opponents. He's beaten them at their games and imposed his rhythm. I believe he has a chance to do that [against Makhachev]."

Oliveira is helping prepare Garry for the opportunity, but he won't claim Garry's success as his own. Oliveira rejected the idea that a Garry upset would redeem Oliveira's loss to Makhachev.

"That's not an issue. That doesn't exist," Oliveira explained. "I think he has all the merit in the world for beating me when he did. I will be happy for Ian when he goes out there, gets the win, and gets the belt. It's his story. That's what you need to be happy for."