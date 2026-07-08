Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov has 'done nothing' in MMA, puts himself above Jon Jones

Conor McGregor's confidence has not lessened after five years removed from mixed martial arts. Ahead of UFC 329, McGregor reignited his blood feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov and put himself ahead of the sport's best.

McGregor headlines UFC International Fight Week on Saturday, taking on Max Holloway for the second time. A former two-division champion, he recently joined Complex to restructure a ranking of all-time great UFC fighters.

The conversation naturally drifted to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted McGregor in the most hostile grudge match UFC has ever seen. McGregor completely diminished Nurmagomedov's accomplishments.

"The guy's done nothing in the sport. ... Where is he now?" McGregor asked. "He's gone. I don't rate him at all. The man has no courage; never fought above weight divisions, no stoppages, no knockouts."

McGregor didn't seem to care much that Nurmagomedov once held the record for most lightweight title defenses, retired undefeated ... and defeated McGregor, handily.

Nurmagomedov wasn't the only name McGregor dismissed. At least he made the list, sitting at No. 9 with McGregor placing himself No. 1.

McGregor completely omitted former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, claiming he took no risks and that McGregor would beat him in a fight.

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion fighting at welterweight this weekend, also put himself ahead of Jon Jones. He believes he could beat Jones, claiming the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion has poor boxing skills.

"Jon looks very soft there. Where's he now?" McGregor asked. "Here I am still. None of these boys, including Jon, are on my level. He's got eight knockouts, I've got 19."

McGregor vs. Holloway 2 headlines UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, airing Saturday exclusively on Paramount+.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 329 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!