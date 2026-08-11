Dana White's Contender Series start time: Where to watch, live stream Week 1 and the full fight card

Dana White's Contender Series is back. The series that has produced four UFC champions and many more contenders enters its 10th season. For the next nine weeks, UFC CEO and president Dana White looks for the future of mixed martial arts.

Each week, five fights take place with top regional fighters auditioning for a UFC contract. The decision to sign a fighter rests solely with White regardless of the outcome. A highlight-reel finish can certainly help your chances, but what matters most is leaving an impression on the boss.

Four Contender Series graduates have become UFC champions: Sean O'Malley, Jamahal Hill, Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Ulberg. Many more are on the rise, such as welterweight contender Carlos Prates and lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy, the latter of whom is slated for the co-main event of UFC 331. Now, the next crop of potential major players make their case for the big show.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Tuesday's season 10 premiere features two enormous betting favorites. Former llinebacker Anthony Wint, once a member of the New York Jets' practice squad, is nearly a -1400 favorite in the main event. But he's not the biggest favorite on the card. Fellow undefeated fighter Bilal Hasan is -3600 in his flyweight fight against Mridul Saikia.

The action goes down from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, kicking off at 7 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available to every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch Dana White's Contender Series on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 11 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Start times: 7 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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Paramount+ is the new home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events, 30 UFC Fight Nights, Dana White's Contender Series, and "The Ultimate Fighter" episodes will stream exclusively on the service for the next seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

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Dana White's Contender Series: Week 1 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Aug. 11)