Dana White's Contender Series will conclude its 10th season on Tuesday. As with every edition of the show, fighters will look to impress UFC CEO Dana White enough to be offered a contract to fight for the biggest mixed martial arts company in the world.

Each week, five fights take place with top regional fighters auditioning for a UFC contract. The decision to sign a fighter rests solely with White, regardless of the outcome. A highlight-reel finish can certainly help your chances, but what matters most is leaving an impression on the boss.

Four Contender Series graduates have become UFC champions: Sean O'Malley, Jamahal Hill, Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Ulberg. Many more are on the rise, such as welterweight contender Carlos Prates and lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy, the latter of whom is slated for the co-main event of UFC 331 on Sept. 19. Now, the next crop of potential major players make their case for the big show.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

As shown in Week 3 of this season, nothing is a given. Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, entered the main event as a massive favorite. Rather than earning a UFC contract, Mir was thoroughly outfought and took the first loss of her career as Alex Apodaca pulled off a huge upset.

Tuesday's edition features a pair of featherweights clashing after their planned Week 8 fight was postponed. Ilias Bulaid is undefeated in mixed martial arts at 9-0 after coming from the world of kickboxing. Those striking skills have shown up in MMA, with Bulaid scoring five wins by knockout in his nine career wins.

Standing across the Octagon from Bulaid will be Erick Visconde. Visconde is the more experienced mixed martial artist, with a 17-3 career record. His three losses have all come at bantamweight, and he'll be at 145 pounds on Tuesday night, putting him in the division where he has yet to taste defeat.

The action goes down from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, kicking off at 7 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available to every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch Dana White's Contender Series on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Start times: 7 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the new home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events, 30 UFC Fight Nights, Dana White's Contender Series, and "The Ultimate Fighter" episodes will stream exclusively on the service for the next seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

Dana White's Contender Series: Week 10 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Oct. 13)