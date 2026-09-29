The latest season of Dana White's Contender Series has just three weeks left. There's still plenty of drama to come with fighters looking to earn a contract with UFC by showing out for the boss, Dana White.

Each week, five fights take place with top regional fighters auditioning for a UFC contract. The decision to sign a fighter rests solely with White regardless of the outcome. A highlight-reel finish can certainly help your chances, but what matters most is leaving an impression on the boss.

As shown in Week 3 of this season, nothing is a given. Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, entered the main event as a massive favorite. Rather than earning a UFC contract, Mir was thoroughly outfought and took the first loss of her career as Alex Apodaca pulled off a huge upset.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

This week, lightweights get the main event slot as George Staines takes on Loai Abushaar. Staines comes out of the Next Generation MMA gym in Liverpool where he trains with Paddy Pimblett and Luke Riley. He holds an undefeated mark at 8-0 as a pro. Abushaar, meanwhile, is a towering 6-foot-3 in the 155-pound division and carries a 100% finishing rate in his seven career wins.

Plus, big heavyweights are set to square off when Adam Diop takes on Zaurbeak Sabanov. Diop is 6-1 with five knockouts on his resume while Sabanov is 3-0 with three finishes as well.

The action goes down from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, kicking off at 7 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available to every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch Dana White's Contender Series on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Start times: 7 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

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Dana White's Contender Series: Week 8 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Sept. 29)