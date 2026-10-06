The penultimate episode of this year's "Dana White's Contender Series" is imminent. Hopefully, the Meta APEX's recent renovations came with a warranty because a hometown hero is about to blow the roof off the venue.

Each week, top regional fighters audition for UFC contracts. There's one fighter competing on Tuesday that UFC CEO and President Dana White is very well acquainted with. Sal Everett worked in the UFC mailroom and as security before becoming White's personal runner. In fact, Everett was stocking a fridge when White nonchalantly told him he was fighting on "Contender Series." White confessed he'd be rooting for Everett, but matchmakers didn't give him a freebie. In fact, he's one of the night's smallest betting favorites against fellow finisher Ozzy Martin.

On the other side of the coin is Nell Ariano, a more than five-to-one favorite. The judo black belt spent nearly a decade with the French National Team before migrating to mixed martial arts. The man is as tough as he is skilled. He suffered a stroke four years ago, and now fights for his father, who is battling cancer.

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It's a night of second chances for UFC hopefuls. Roque Conceicao returns to "Contender Series" after losing to Imanol Rodriguez last year. The loss aged well after Rodriguez scored a first-round knockout at UFC 332 on his meteoric rise. Then there's Ryuho Miyaguchi, who tries to find a new path to the promotion after losing in the Road to UFC tournament.

In the main event, Summer Onley is favored to win a UFC contract. The accomplished grappler has knocked out nearly every woman she's fought under the tutelage of Pete Spratt, a UFC veteran who fought champions Carlos Newton, Robbie Lawler, and Georges St-Pierre in consecutive fights.

The action goes down from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, kicking off at 7 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available to every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch Dana White's Contender Series on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Start time: 7 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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Dana White's Contender Series: Week 9 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Oct. 6)