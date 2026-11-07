Will UFC CEO and president Dana White be the next White House press secretary? President Donald Trump offered White the role on Saturday via social media. While a move seems unlikely, White confirmed Saturday that he is set to travel to Washington, D.C. for a meeting with POTUS on Monday, but he offered no further details.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote, further listing a variety of current and former UFC athletes he hoped would join White as assistants, "even though some are not from our Country."

White, 57, first played into speculation about the job offer with an AI-generated meme he posted on his Instagram stories shortly after the offer. It included a caption, "On to the next chapter."

In a press conference following Zuffa Boxing 12 in London on Saturday, White said he has a meeting scheduled with the President on Monday.

"I got a lot of jobs already," White joked. "... I'm sure we'll have something to talk about after [the meeting]."

Trump had extended assistant roles to Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison

White, who joined UFC in 2001 after his business partners with Zuffa purchased the promotion, is also the face of two other combat sports brands under the TKO Group Holdings banner, Zuffa Boxing and Power Slap.

If appointed, White would replace Katie Zacharia, who was dismissed after serving five days as press secretary in October. Karoline Leavitt, who held the role before Zacharia, stepped down in August to focus on family.

As a former fight promoter, casino magnate and long-time fan of combat sports, Trump helped make sports history in June when he hosted the UFC Freedom 250 event on the south lawn of the White House.

Trump hosted White's debut event as UFC president at his Trump Taj Mahal casino in 2001, and the two formed a friendship. In 2018, Trump hosted White and UFC champion Colby Covington at the White House during his first presidential term and later became a regular guest at UFC events as a sitting president.

White also gave speeches in support of Trump at the Republican National Convention ahead of all three of his election cycles between 2016 and 2024.