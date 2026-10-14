The final week of Contender Series for 2026 produced some last-minute fireworks to send fans home happy. Dana White also picked up another four prospects in the process.

In the main event, Erick Visconde outlasted Ilias Bulaid in an interesting featherweight contest. Visconde said after the fight that he broke his hand in the second round, which prevented him from putting on the kind of performance he wanted to for the boss. In the end, it wasn't enough to earn a contract as White wants to see more from Visconde before he gets to debut in the UFC.

One of the more anticipated matchups of the night saw Aline Pereira, younger sister of two-time champion Alex Pereira, battle for a UFC contract against 21-year-old Smilla Sundell at women's bantamweight. Unfortunately for Pereira, she was unable to overcome the challenge as Sundell earned a unanimous decision. White was not ready to give the young fighter the chance to fight in the UFC, but Mick Maynard overruled his decision and elected to give her a contract.

In one of the featured bouts, Luis Francischinelli picked up a first-round TKO win over Will Rentz. Francischinelli is one of the more interesting prospects of the year as he stands an astounding 6-foot-6 in the welterweight division. Francischinelli picked up his seventh pro win on Tuesday with all of them coming by TKO.

Elsewhere, Douglas da Lapa picked up a late TKO over Davi Cabral to move to 7-0 at middleweight. Six of his seven career wins have come by TKO. And Greg Foster earned a decision victory over Jason Asher at lightweight to open the show in an all-action bout.

Dana White's Contender Series Week 10 Results

Fighters receiving UFC contracts indicated by *

Erick Visconde def. Ilias Bulaid via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Smilla Sundell * def. Aline Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Luis Francischinelli * def. Will Rentz via first-round TKO (punches)

Douglas da Lapa * def. Davi Cabral via third-round TKO (punches)

Greg Foster * def. Jason Asher via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)