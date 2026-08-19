Another week, another slew of finishes on Dana White's Contender Series. Week 2 of this year's action saw a night for the underdogs as three of them cashed out and earned their way to the UFC.

Roman Gabriel Puga and Taner Trembley put on a show to open the festivities on Tuesday. The back-and-forth affair eventually saw Puga emerge victorious on all three scorecards 29-28, but the action was so good that UFC CEO and president Dana White offered both men UFC contracts for their willingness to trade.

Elsewhere, Alik Lorenz scored a stunning upset knockout at light heavyweight to earn his spot on the UFC roster. Lorenz was a big underdog against Aly, but he utilized his strength against him to earn the stoppage.

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Speaking of underdogs, Trent Miller made his presence felt as a big one against Douglas Henry Rodrigues at middleweight. After surviving an early flurry from Rodrigues, Miller rallied back in the second half with a scoop takedown before locking in the rare Von flue choke on Rodrigues.

Then in the main event, one of the most brutal knockout punches imaginable connected when Kaik Brito stopped Namo Fazil. Brito and Fazil went back-and-forth for two rounds of high-paced action. Then to start the third, it appeared as though Fazil had Brito hurt in the corner when the Brazilian uncorked a vicious overhand right that left Fazil out cold.

"What could you not say about the main event. The main event was incredible," White said. "The fact that Fazil had so many fans in here going crazy. Brito, I love your style, the way you fight. And, you had a guy in your face all night, taking your shots and coming at you. Came out and had a flying knee in the third round, tried to finish the fight and finished it in spectacular fashion. I cannot wait to see you fight in the UFC."

DWCS Week 2 results

*Denotes contract won

** Denotes both fighters earned contracts