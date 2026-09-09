It was another busy week on Dana White's Contender Series. Three fights ended with violent finishes while the other two provided plenty of drama to the final bell. That's why it was a difficult decision for UFC preisdent and CEO Dana White to make the call to award four contracts on Tuesday night.

Quentin Pasley delivered the violence in the main event. Pasley, a highly touted light heavyweight prospect out of Connecticut, had just two pro fights on his resume heading into his matchup with Arlind Berisha. Pasley worked his grappling into side control on the ground before exposing Berisha's head. That's when he delivered two flush elbows to the head that knocked Berisha out cold on contact. It was immediately clear that White would award Pasley a contract.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Isaac Moreno battled past Reginaldo Junior for a tough decision win on all three scorecards. Moreno, a 28-year-old welterweight, entered off a pair of TKOs at the regional promotion Fury FC. It was a strong enough showing for White to award him a contract.

Plus, the towering Martin Kozak scored a second-round TKO of Christian Echols on Tuesday to earn himself a contract. Kozak, the 6-foot-4 middleweight, battered Echols across the Octagon to impress White enough to give him a shot in the UFC.

And Christian Natividad pounded Colton Loud for a first-round TKO at flyweight. Natividad, who's nicknamed "The Hawaiian Punch," took the fight to Loud immediately with pressure before overwhelming Loud in the first round. He has just nine fights as a pro, but he already looks like he can compete with the top end of the flyweight division.

Dana White's Contender Series Week 5 Results

Fighters receiving UFC contracts indicated by *

Quentin Pasley def. Arlind Berisha via first-round TKO (elbows) *

Isaac Moreno def. Reginaldo Junior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) *

Martin Kozak def. Christian Echols via second-round TKO (punches) *

Apollo Gomes def. Kwon Won via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Natividad def. Colton Loud via first-round TKO (punches) *