It was another busy night of action at the Meta APEX on Tuesday. The latest installment of Dana White's Contender Series saw a quartet of finishes in the first round as four contracts were handed out.

The biggest story of the night saw Sal Everett earn a first-round knockout win over Ozzy Martin at welterweight. Everett served as security for UFC for the last three years before becoming an assistant for White and other UFC executives. Everett battered Martin with punches that put him out cold after just a few punches. The win ran Everett's record to a perfect 5-0.

In the main event, Preston LaGrange took out Nell Ariano with a brutal right hook and follow-up punches. Ariano had LaGrange on his back early in the opening round and was looking to advance into a submission before LaGrange scrambled back to his feet. From there, a brawl ensued as Ariano looked to stand toe-to-toe with LaGrange. As Ariano went for a hook, LaGrange countered and put Ariano's lights out.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Roque Conceicao locked in a beautiful triangle choke to submit Alexander Chavez in Round 1. Mateus Soares also scored a brutal first-round TKO of Ryuho Miyaguchi.

The only winner to not earn a contract on Tuesday was Alivia Bierley, who picked up a unanimous decision over Summer Onley, who was favored to win the fight by the sportsbooks.

Dana White's Contender Series Week 9 Results

Fighters receiving UFC contracts indicated by *

Preston LaGrange * def. Nell Ariano via first-round TKO (punches)

Sal Everett * def. Ozzy Martin via first-round knockout (punch)

Roque Conceição* def. Alexander Chavez via first-round submission (triangle choke)

Mateus Soares* def. Ryuho Miyaguchi first-round TKO (punches)

Alivia Bierley def. Summer Onley via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)