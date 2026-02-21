After having Valentine's Day off last week, UFC on Paramount+ returns with a UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, Feb. 21, providing multiple high-intensity bouts to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Veteran fighter Sean Strickland takes on Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout for the main event of a six-fight main card, preceded by eight preliminary contests, starting at 5 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

The 34-year-old Sean Strickland returns to the octagon for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight championship at UFC 312 in February 2025. Strickland is a former middleweight champion, and as the No. 3-ranked fighter in his division, the veteran looks to prove he's worthy of another title opportunity. Strickland is 2-2 over his last four fights, with three of them being for the title.

His first fight in 12 months won't be an easy one, as Strickland takes on 32-year-old Anthony Hernandez, who is ranked fourth in the division. Hernandez has won eight straight, and he's coming off a submission victory over Roman Dolidze in August as the main event of a UFC Fight Night card. Hernandez is 17-2 as a professional, including 9-2 in the UFC. Strickland is 29-7 all-time. Before their main event, Geoff Neal (16-7) takes on Uros Medic (12-3) in a welterweight bout. Neal, 35, has lost three of his last four fights, while Medic, 32, has won back-to-back bouts.

For UFC betting on Paramount+, Hernandez is a -285 favorite, while Strickland is a +230 underdog in the latest UFC odds at DraftKings. For method of victory betting, Hernandez has +150 odds to win by decision and +225 odds to win by submission. Only one of Hernandez's last six fights has reached the decision stage, but six of Strickland's last seven fights went the distance. DraftKings lists "Yes" for the fight to go the distance at -120 odds, while "No" is priced at -115 odds. Strickland is +500 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +550 to win via decision. For Neal vs. Medic, Neal is the -205 favorite with Albazi as the +170 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.