UFC Fight Night betting preview

Bautista is ranked ninth in the bantamweight division, while Oliveira is 11th in the class heading into their main event matchup on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Bautista is 16-3 over his career, but he's coming off a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in October at UFC 321. That snapped an eight-fight winning streak for Bautista, who is currently 32 years old. Meanwhile, Oliveira enters at 23-3 and has six straight victories. The 30-year-old is 5-0 in the UFC, including his Dana White's Contender Series victory in 2023 to earn his contract.

Bautista has the second-most bantamweight victories (10) in the division, while Oliveira is 4-0 in bantamweight contests. Right before Oliveira vs. Bautista is a top-10 flyweight bout between No. 6-ranked Amir Albazi and No. 8-ranked Kyoji Horiguchi. Albazi, 32, is 17-2 and Horiguchi. 35, is 35-5 as a professional. Albazi is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Brandon Moreno in November for his first UFC loss in six bouts. Horiguchi won his UFC debut by submitting Tagir Ulanbekov in November.

For UFC betting on Paramount+, Bautista is a -148 favorite, while Oliveira is a +124 underdog in the latest UFC odds at DraftKings. For method of victory betting, Bautista is +250 to win by decision, which is how his last five fights (four wins) have been decided. He's +330 to win by submission, which is how the prior three wins before that stretch came. Oliveira's best method of victory odds comes via KO/TKO/DQ (+250), which is how his first two wins came. His last three wins have been by decision. For Albazi vs. Horiguchi, Horiguchi is the -360 favorite with Albazi as the +285 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

