UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Aljamain Sterling, Youssef Zalal battle in main event from Las Vegas

A pair of featherweight contenders square off in a pivotal battle on Saturday night at the Meta Apex

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A former UFC champion and fast-rising contender collide on Saturday. Relevancy and bragging rights are on the line between top featherweight grapplers Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal at UFC Fight Night at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Sterling has largely found success since moving up from 135 pounds. The former bantamweight champion is ranked No. 5 at featherweight, but he still feels some distance from a second UFC title. Beating Zalal would be an important boost for his trajectory. A 3-1 run in his new weight class -- only losing a competitive decision to top contender Movsar Evloev -- is exactly what Sterling needs to remind everyone that he's the present, and not the past.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Zalal is making the most of his second chance. UFC cut ties with "The Moroccan Devil" after a four-fight winless streak. Zalal impressed in a short regional scene detour, earning him a do-over. He's 5-0 with four finishes in his second stint, most recently beating interim title challenger Josh Emmett.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Youssef Zalal -130 vs. Aljamain Sterling +110, featherweights
  • Joselyne Edwards def. Norma Dumont via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Rafa Garcia def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Davey Grant def. Adrian Luna Martinetti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Raoni Barcelos def. Montel Jackson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Ryan Spann def. Marcus Buchecha via second-round knockout (punches)
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April 26, 2026, 3:21 AM
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Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal -- Round 3

Sterling starts the round with more pressure. He shoots the takedown early and Zalal tries to intercept with a knee. Sterling drops to his knees, and it's unclear if he got caught by the strike or not. Sterling nearly gets the takedown but falls into a guillotine choke. Sterling initially transitions to half guard, but Zalal reguards and locks the choke in tight! Sterling is in serious trouble, but manages to reach back and break Zalal's guard. Zalal uses the choke to sweep. Sterling lands a nifty up kick as Zalal moves up to his feet. Zalal passes to side control. Zalal takes the back with 80 seconds to work. Zalal doesn't get much offense off on the ground, but that submission attempt and control certainly win him the round. Unofficial score: 10-9 Zalal (29-28 Sterling overall)

 
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Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal -- Round 2

Sterling gets right back to those low kicks. Sterling is putting a lot of pressure on Zalal at the start of this round. Zalal finds space and starts pressuring back. Zalal throws a glancing knee, attempting to catch Sterling on a level change. Zalal lands a solid left cross. Sterling scores two low kicks followed by a long shot to the body. Zalal punches his way into a clinch. Sterling quickly turns him against the fence and starts working on a single leg. Sterling scores a knee to the body on the break. Sterling makes the most of another brief clinch, landing a knee to the body and two punches up top. Zalal is trying to corner Sterling but can't keep him in one place. Sterling with another low kick. Zalal overcommits on a straight! Sterling ducks under it, takes the back, and grounds him. Sterling immediately slides into mount! Big punches from the former champ. Sterling winds up behind Zalal, landing a ton of punches on the ground. Sterling is doing a fantastic job controlling Zalal on the ground. He's repeatedly isolating the arm by either snatching a wrist or applying a full nelson. Unofficial score: 10-9 Sterling (20-18 Sterling overall)

 
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Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal -- Round 1

Sterling gets his kicks going right away. Zalal's first weapon is a jab. Both men take turns controlling the center and pressuring their opponent. More kicks and jabs from Sterling and Zalal, respectively. Sterling gets deep on a high-crotch takedown. Zalal defends it after some initial difficulty. Zalal presses forward, but Sterling makes a terrific read. Sterling hits a picture-perfect trip that seats Zalal. Before Zalal can get up, Sterling barrels him over and establishes top position. Zalal throws his legs up for an omaplata, but Sterling stuffs it with good posture. A scramble ensues with Zalal turtling underneath Sterling. Some good knees to the ribs from the former champion. Unofficial score: 10-9 Sterling

 
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Up next: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal

The main event is next! Former UFC bantamweight champion Sterling continues his journey in a new division. Sterling looks to improve to 3-1 at featherweight by beating fellow grappling phenom Zalal. Zalal is 5-0 in his second stint with the promotion, a remarkable course correction after being released from a four-fight winless skid. Bragging rights and a top five spot are at stake. 

 
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Joselyn Edwards leapfrogs Norma Dumont and the women's bantamweight division

The UFC women's bantamweight division has a new contender. Edwards entered Saturday's fight ranked No. 11 in the weight class. After beating Dumont, she'll likely be ranked inside the top five. Edwards controlled the pace with pressure, boxing combinations, and diverse kicking. Dumont initially handled the pressure well by circling, landing counter punches, and taking her opponent down. However, she gave in to Edwards' style of fight through the final 10 minutes, mostly kicking it out. The judges favored Edwards' striking, giving her a unanimous decision win.

 
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Norma Dumont vs. Joselyn Edwards -- Round 3

Edwards continues building on her success from the last round. She's throwing a diverse assortment of kicks. Dumont presses forward and gets cracked with combination boxing. Dumont and Edwards each land more kicks. They trade front kicks to the body. Edwards is building confidence, pressing Dumont near the fence. Edwards throws two combinations, partially landing each time. Edwards scores a pair of nice left hooks. Dumont lands a solid combo, which Edwards answers with one of her own. Unofficial score: 10-9 Edwards (29-28 Edwards overall)

 
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Norma Dumont vs. Joselyn Edwards -- Round 2

Dumont picks away with leg kicks. Edwards plays with a lot of leg kicks and teeps. This is primarily becoming a kicking game at range. Edwards aggressiveness is letting her sneak in some hard shots. Dumont catches a kick and throws a punch. Edwards responds by clocking her on the chin. Edwards presses Dumont against the fence. Unofficial score: 10-9 Edwards (19-19 overall)

 
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Norma Dumont vs. Joselyn Edwards -- Round 1

Edwards presses forward. Dumont stays on her bicycle, throwing punches and circling. Dumont does a good job of not getting backed against the fence. Edwards keeps trying to corner Dumont. Edwards gets her near the fence and they start throwing haymakers! Both women land clean on the chin! Dumont takes the back in a scramble and works towards a takedown. Hard knees from both athletes in the clinch. Edwards attempts a takedown but can't get it. Dumont turns the tables and gets Edwards down. Edwards hit a sweep with 30 seconds left, but didn't have time to do much with it. Unofficial score: 10-9 Dumont

 
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Up next: Norma Dumont vs. Joselyn Edwards

Edwards has a chance to leapfrog the division. Currently ranked No. 11, Edwards fights the top three women's bantamweight Dumont. The division could use fresh blood, and Edwards has momentum entering with a four-fight win streak. It's especially timely after women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison announced today that she's close to a comeback. 

UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison proclaims 'I'm back' after neck surgery
Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison proclaims 'I'm back' after neck surgery
 
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Rafa Garcia bullies Alexander Hernandez

Hernandez vs. Garcia wasn't as competitive as the betting lines suggested. Hernandez entered as a very small favorite, but he didn't fight like it. Garcia set the pace with takedowns and higher striking output. Garcia's most impressive round was the second, where he bloodied Hernandez with a disciplined jab. The judges awarded Garcia a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27). His hard work snapped Hernandez's four-fight winning streak and put him on track for ranked opposition.

 
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Up next: Alexander Hernandez vs. Rafa Garcia

Don't blink! Hernandez packs a serious punch. That's why he's a small favorite against the ultra-tough Garcia. Hernandez is on a four-fight win streak with two consecutive first-round knockdowns. Garcia is coming off his own KO win.

 
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Davey Grant systematically breaks down Adrian Luna Martinetti

Experience beat youth in this bantamweight tilt. Grant, 40, picked apart Martinetti, 30, over three hard rounds. Martinetti's rebellious pressure and athleticism gave him moments in the fight, but he was largely without answers. Grant beautifully picked apart Martinetti's lead leg, compelling him to switch to a less favorable southpaw stance. Once Martinetti was in southpaw, Grant cracked him with hard right hands. The final seconds really highlighted the differences in their approach. Martinetti, exhausted, threw a labored rolling thunder kick at the bell and could barely stand up. Grant, by contrast, was barely breathing despite his high volume. Grant held a significant strike advantage by the time the fight was over. All three judges awarded Grant 29-28 scores.

 
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Up next: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti

The bantamweights are front and center. England and Ecuador collide in this meeting between Grant and Martinetti.

 
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Raoni Barcelos overcomes early knockdown to beat Montel Jackson

For a moment, it seemed like the fight was over before it really started. Jackson dropped his opponent early and swarmed him. Barcelos, a battle-tested veteran, survived the onslaught and rescued himself with a takedown. He couldn't do much with it, but his grit was the foundation for the victory to come. Halfway through Round 1, Jackson was up 35 strikes to zero. It was nearly impossible for Barcleos to take back the first round, so he shifted his focus to the remaining 10 minutes. Barcelos wore down Jackson with relentless grappling. He made significant progress towards a rear-naked choke in Round 2 before the bell sounded. Round 3 was the most competitive. Jackson landed a solid knee; meanwhile, Barcelos scored a head kick. The judges were split on the outcome, with two awarding Barcelos 29-28 scorecards.

 
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