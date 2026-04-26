UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Aljamain Sterling, Youssef Zalal battle in main event from Las Vegas

A former UFC champion and fast-rising contender collide on Saturday. Relevancy and bragging rights are on the line between top featherweight grapplers Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal at UFC Fight Night at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Sterling has largely found success since moving up from 135 pounds. The former bantamweight champion is ranked No. 5 at featherweight, but he still feels some distance from a second UFC title. Beating Zalal would be an important boost for his trajectory. A 3-1 run in his new weight class -- only losing a competitive decision to top contender Movsar Evloev -- is exactly what Sterling needs to remind everyone that he's the present, and not the past.

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Zalal is making the most of his second chance. UFC cut ties with "The Moroccan Devil" after a four-fight winless streak. Zalal impressed in a short regional scene detour, earning him a do-over. He's 5-0 with four finishes in his second stint, most recently beating interim title challenger Josh Emmett.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal card, results

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