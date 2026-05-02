UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Jack Della Maddalena, Carlos Prates battle in main event from Perth

An important bout with welterweight title stakes goes down early Saturday morning. While most fans stateside will be just waking up when the main card begins, UFC Fight Night will be well under way from Perth, Australia. In the main event, former welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena will look to hold his spot in the rankings against fast rising contender Carlos Prates.

Della Maddalena quickly rose to title contention before capturing the belt with a dominant win over Belal Muhammad, but the native of Australia ran into the buzzsaw of Islam Makhachev just six months later to drop the title last November. Now, he needs to find the magic again if he's to hold onto his top spot in the welterweight pecking order.

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Prates, meanwhile, has only run into problems with one fighter in his seven Octagon appearances when he dropped a decision to Ian Machado Garry. He's scored a knockout win in every other UFC bout to date.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates card, results

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