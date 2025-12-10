Francis Ngannou wants the elusive fight against Jon Jones and calls the UFC's upcoming White House card a perfect venue for it. Ngannou revealed on Wednesday that his PFL contract will expire in time for next year's White House card, but it would require fences to be mended with Dana White and UFC.

Ngannou left the UFC in January 2023, vacating the UFC heavyweight championship and later signing with the PFL. Since then, he's fought once in mixed martial arts, knocking out PFL heavyweight tournament winner Renan Ferreira. "The Predator" is expecting a new fight offer from the PFL, with his contract expiring soon.

"I'm getting very close on the PFL contract [ending]," Ngannou told "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Wednesday. "They have to give me a fight."

Ngannou said his PFL contract will expire before the UFC's White House card, which is widely expected to take place in June. When asked if Ngannou is interested in pursuing a fight with Jones, Ngannou said, "Yes, if that could happen."

"Confident, no, but there's a chance," Ngannou said about the potential of a UFC reunion at the White House. "Anything can happen."

The biggest hurdle for Ngannou vs. Jones is the fighters' respective relationships with UFC CEO Dana White. Ngannou and White have bickered back and forth in the media for years after their 2023 negotiations for a new contract fell through. White has also repeatedly thrown cold water on Jones' campaign to fight at the White House, claiming to not trust the all-time great to be reliable.

Ngannou has boxed more than he's fought in MMA since leaving the UFC. He took former unified heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to a shockingly close split decision in Ngannou's professional boxing debut. His sophomore stint ended far worse, with Anthony Joshua knocking him out in two rounds. Aside from the Jones fight, Ngannou is also interested in fighting Deontay Wilder in some capacity. Wilder recently claimed negotiations for an Ngannou fight were "warming up."