Arman Tsarukyan is widely considered the toughest challenge for UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. The only thing that Topuria has been impressed by is Tsarukyan's alleged stupidity.

Topuria is preparing to fight interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. While the unification bout is now necessary, many believe Tsarukyan is best equipped to fight the champion. Topuria and Tsarukyan have taken numerous shots at each other in the media, with the champ launching the latest volley.

"I'm really impressed by how dumb he is," Topuria told "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Monday. "He's a r-----. I don't know. He looks like a kid. Like his mentality. He's dumb as f---. Everything that I saw about him on the internet. It's embarrassing.

"They play that they're rich, and they show all that money, and it's like, 'bro, you're not even rich. Are you so poor that the only thing that you have is money? And you're spending your father's money, not even yours.' You know what I mean. He's a f---ing kid."

Tsarukyan's skills were never in question, but he has a reputation for making poor decisions. The trouble started when Tsarukyan pulled out of a lightweight title fight, citing an injury, with Islam Makhachev on one day's notice. From there, he was reprimanded for striking a fan, head-butted Dan Hooker during a face-off, punched Georgio Poullas after a freestyle wrestling match, and tackled Urijah Faber into the crowd at RAF 08 over the weekend

UFC CEO Dana White has cited such instances when explaining why Tsarukyan hasn't received another crack at the title.

Topuria has no qualms about potentially facing Tsarukyan, even with minimal time to prepare. The two-division champion said he'd accept a fight with Tsarukyan at the White House if Gaethje pulls out.

"If they call me tomorrow and tell me Justin is injured, I will fight Arman," Topuria said. "No problem.

"He's not on my level," Topuria said. "If we cross paths, I'm going to break his jaw in the first round. What's he gonna do? Is he gonna take me down? Bro, please. Listen to me: calm down, do your thing, go to those wrestling tournaments, do your streams, and whenever the moment arrives, just make sure to show up, and I'm gonna do the rest. You little weasel."