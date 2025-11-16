UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria isn't impressed with Islam Makhachev's legacy-defining night. At UFC 322, Makhachev became a two-division champion and tied a long-standing UFC record by beating Jack Della Maddalena. Topuria doesn't see it that way.

Topuria only saw one boring champion and another disappointing one. Shortly after Saturday's main event concluded, Topuria condemned Makhachev's performance as dull. Where many, including UFC CEO Dana White, celebrated Makhachev's grappling dominance as a sign of his greatness, Topuria was more confident than ever about shutting off the new welterweight champion.

"Islam, you need something you can't train: emotion. You're the most boring thing in this game," Topuria wrote on Twitter. "Every day, I'm more certain I put you to sleep."

Topuria wasn't any kinder to former champion Della Maddalena. The Australian entered New York City as a solid betting underdog, but many fighters and analysts thought his improved grappling defense and boxing technique could surprise Makhachev. Instead, Della Maddalena looked progressively more dejected with each passing round where he failed to mount a meaningful offense.

"Jack needs an entire camp dedicated just to wrestling. What a disappointment of a champion," Topuria wrote earlier in his message. "You should go to Georgia to learn something."

Makhachev, when asked about his next opponent, didn't shed light on who he'd fight next, only that he wants to compete at UFC's White House card next year. A return to lightweight to challenge Topuria would be the biggest fight in the sport. However, if Makhachev prefers to stay at welterweight, he'll have a swathe of new challengers. Michael Morales and Carlos Prates scored first-round knockouts at UFC 322, while ranked welterweights Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry co-headline UFC Fight Night Qatar later this month.