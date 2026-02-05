UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is ready to reassume his throne. On Thursday, Topuria teased his return after taking time off to address personal matters.

"The champ is back," Topuria wrote on Instagram, along with photos and videos of him training.

Topuria's post came after Spanish newspaper Marca reported that he and his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, had reached an out-of-court settlement in their personal dispute. In December, Topuria announced an indefinite hiatus from UFC while dealing with an alleged extortion plot against him.

Topuria has reportedly resumed training in his Madrid home gym. The high-tech setup includes mat space, heavy bags, strength gear, a hyperbaric recovery chamber and a cryotherapy chamber.

Topuria is widely expected to face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje next. Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett in a memorable showdown to win the interim title at UFC 324, the promotion's first Paramount+ event, on Jan. 24. Topuria had remarks for both men after the fight.

"Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38-year-old guy," Topuria addressed Pimblett on X. "You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won.

"Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I'd like to tell you to get ready, but you're screwed no matter what."

"El Matador" last competed in June, knocking out Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title. It marked Topuria's third consecutive KO win over a beloved former UFC champion. Topuria, nine fights into the UFC, is already a two-division champion and one of the sport's biggest stars. CBS Sports currently ranks him as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter.