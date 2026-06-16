Ilia Topuria breaks silence after Justin Gaethje loss; Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett mock former champion

Ilia Topuria placed a white rose on Justin Gaethje's casket in the lead-up to UFC Freedom 250. Now, he's giving the new lightweight champion his flowers.

Heading into UFC Freedom 250, Topuria was ranked No. 2 in CBS Sports' pound-for-pound rankings. Topuria was widely expected to beat Gaethje in their lightweight championship unifier. Instead, fans were treated to a thrilling back-and-forth fight with the White House looming large in the background.

Topuria suffered damage almost immediately in the fight. A right uppercut compromised his right eye before a brutal third round nearly closed his left eye. Topuria nearly knocked out Gaethje in between those two critical moments; however, his corner ultimately decided he was too banged up for a fifth round.

"Justin, congratulations. You said you'd leave your mark on my face... and you did," Topuria captioned a photo of the fighters' embrace after their thrilling fight. "You took the sight from my right eye in the first round, and by the end of the second, from my left [eye] too."

Fighters often say "no excuses" after a loss. What often follows is a list of pre-existing injuries or vague allusions to things that hampered their performance. Topuria strayed from the norm, admitting that he'd been bested.

"No excuses. I had one of the best camps of my life. I came in sharp, prepared, and ready. Last night was your night," Topuria said. "That's the nature of this game. Glory and pain walk side by side. I'll heal. I'll rest. And I'll return stronger, wiser, and far more dangerous."

It's hard to picture an immediate rematch anytime soon. Topuria likely needs significant recovery time. Gaethje wouldn't commit to retirement after Sunday's crowning achievement, but it can't be far off, plus he has fresh faces and memorable rivalries to pursue. Topuria disagrees and plans to see the new champion sooner rather than later.

"And trust me... this story between us is far from over," Topuria concluded.

The world tuned in for UFC's spectacle at the White House. UFC's top stars were no exception.

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and lightweight Paddy Pimblett, two men who have long-standing rivalries with Topuria, kept a close eye on the fight. While many commended Topuria for the heart he showed across four brutal rounds, his adversaries took opportunities to pour salt in his many wounds.

"He who exalts himself will be humbled!" Makhachev wrote on Sunday. "There are levels in this game! Congratulations, Justin, you deserve this belt more than anyone!"

"The only thing you had to do was beat a 38-year-old coming off of a five-round war with me," wrote Pimblett, who lost an interim lightweight title fight against Gaethje in January. "Instead, you quit on your stool like the little bitch you are. I'm a real fighter and went five rounds, you little pretender chorizo! Congratulations, Justin Gaetje. Rematch for undisputed?"

Gaethje and Topuria have numerous options moving forward. Arman Tsarukyan is still the most deserving contender in the division, while Charles Oliveira has renewed title aspirations after beating Gaethje and Max Holloway. Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis fight in the co-main event of UFC 329, which is headlined by a returning Conor McGregor vs. Holloway. Their main event takes place at welterweight, but McGregor's star power makes anything possible if he comes out on top.