Islam Makhachev is ready to fight fellow UFC champion Ilia Topuria at the White House.

Makhachev vs. Topuria is arguably the best fight the UFC could make, pitting CBS Sports' No. 1 and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighters against each other. Recently, Makhachev expressed interest in fighting Topuria, likely at welterweight, where Makhachev reigns as champion.

"I like this idea," Makhachev told Serbian outlet Telegraf about the Topuria fight. "If the UFC wants [this fight], I know a lot of MMA fans want this fight, I'm ready."

Makhachev expressed interest in fighting at the upcoming UFC event at the White House, which UFC president and CEO Dana White recently told CBS Sports will be "the most watched UFC event ever." The card is scheduled for June 14, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. It gives Makhachev ample time to resume training after fasting for Ramadan.

"We have the Ramadan month, I'm not going to train for one month," Makhachev said. "After that, I will slowly begin my training camp, and I will be ready. White House [or] other dates, I will be ready."

Topuria has been calling out Makhachev for some time. Topuria vacated the featherweight title last year to fight for the lightweight title. However, Makhachev had already relinquished the 155-pound belt to prepare for a welterweight campaign. Makhachev previously expressed no interest in returning to lightweight, preferring to rack up title defenses at 170 pounds.

"In my division, a lot of contenders who deserve the title fight," Makhachev said. "UFC just has to give me a new target. That's it. I'm just waiting."

Topuria must likely bulk up to an additional weight class to challenge his fellow two-division champion. He's expressed a willingness to do so if it meant fighting Makhachev, though "El Matador" has business at lightweight, too. Topuria resumed training last week after reportedly settling a legal dispute with his ex-wife. During Topuria's absence, Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett to win the interim lightweight title at UFC 324. Topuria and Gaethje are expected to unify their titles at a later date.