Jack Della Maddalena sees a clear choice for Islam Makhachev's next opponent. Della Maddalena, the former welterweight champion, says Ian Machado Garry deserves to win the title shot sweepstakes more than his contemporaries.

Three names are usually brought up when discussing Makhachev's first title defense: Garry, Michael Morales and Kamaru Usman. A fourth name could be added to the mix depending on the outcome of Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates, which headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday. For now, Della Maddalena says Garry has the strongest case.

"You'd think Ian Garry, in terms of current competition," Della Maddalena told CBS Sports. "The resume he has put together over the last few years. He's the most deserving guy to get the shot."

Garry has the strongest meritocratic case. He's ranked No. 2 in the UFC's official welterweight rankings, behind only Della Maddalena, and is coming off consecutive wins against former champion Belal Muhammad and Prates. His only loss is a narrow decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov, which Garry took on short notice. Rakhmonov was originally set to fight for the welterweight title, and many believe he would've been champion if not for recurring injuries.

Della Maddalena identifies Garry as the strongest meritocratic contender but understands why Morales and Usman are in the mix.

"All three of those guys present different challenges," Della Maddalena said. "If any of them got the fight, I think all three are pretty deserving."

Morales (No. 3) exploded into contention with a thunderous first-round knockout of Sean Brady. He earned his Performance of the Night bonus on the same night that Makhachev dethroned Della Maddalena as welterweight champ. Scoring a third consecutive KO on a big stage earned Morales cache with the fanbase.

"I can also see the argument for giving someone like Kamaru Usman, a former champion and one of the welterweight greats," Della Maddalena said. "It might be one of his last few fights."

Usman (No. 7) builds his case on legacy more than recent success. "The Nigerian Nightmare" is widely considered the second-best welterweight ever, behind only Georges St-Pierre. Della Maddalena sees why the promotion might pivot in that direction, though he reiterated that Garry deserves it most.

"I would like to see it go to Ian," Della Maddalena said.