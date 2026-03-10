Jon Jones wanted a spot on the UFC's "Freedom 250" card at the White House so badly that he ended his summer 2025 retirement just weeks after it was announced. Unfortunately for the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, when UFC CEO Dana White announced the White House card during Saturday's UFC 326 broadcast, his name was nowhere to be found. Now, Jones is requesting a release from his UFC contract.

Jones retired as heavyweight champion in 2025, with many feeling he had chosen to end his career rather than fight interim title holder Tom Aspinall. Though Jones quickly reversed course on that retirement, White said he would never have Jones headline such a historic card as the one being held at the White House, claiming he could not trust the legendary fighter, who is notorious for various issues outside of the Octagon, to be there on fight night.

On Saturday, White doubled down on his feelings during the UFC 326 post-fight press conference.

"Never, ever, ever, which I told you guys a hundred thousand times, was Jon Jones ever even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House," White said. "Some guy with Meta Glasses filmed him talking about his hips -- that his hips are so bad. And I don't know if you guys saw that flag football game where he can barely run. Jon Jones retired because of his hips. He's got arthritis in his hips. Apparently, doctors say he should have a hip replacement. ...

"The Jon Jones thing is bullshit. I'm not saying they weren't talking to Jon Jones and that Jon Jones wasn't interested in the fight. What was even crazier is Jon Jones came out and was like, 'I'm in negotiations right now for the White House fight,' an hour after I had already sent a text to his lawyer saying, 'Never gonna happen, ever.'"

Jones had been filmed disclosing issues with his hips to a fan, not realizing that the fan was wearing Meta Glasses, resulting in the video being uploaded to the internet.

After previously sending and deleting multiple social media posts disputing White's account on social media, Jones returned to the platform Monday to compose a more thorough response. He claims there were negotiations for him to participate at the White House and that his hip issues were not preventing him from competing. Jones concluded by asking to be released from his UFC contract.

"Yes, I have arthritis in my hip and it's painful, but that doesn't mean I can't fight," Jones wrote. "So let me get this straight, if I had accepted the lowball offer, suddenly my hip would be fine and I'd be on the White House card? That doesn't make sense. I even received stem cell treatment last week to get ready for the White House card, and training camp was scheduled to start today. I was preparing to be ready.

"I understand business deals fall through sometimes, but going out publicly and saying things that aren't true isn't right. After everything I've given to the UFC, the years, the title defenses, the fights, hearing that I'm 'done' is disappointing. Especially when as recently as Friday UFC was calling me trying to get me on that White House card for a much lower number.

"If the UFC truly feels like I'm done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today. No more spins, no more games. Thank you to the real fans who know what's up."

UFC did not respond to a request for comment from CBS Sports.

White has frequently called Jones the greatest fighter in UFC history. Jones holds numerous promotion records; he is the youngest athlete to win a UFC championship and holds the longest winning streak in UFC history at 20 fights. Jones' only UFC defeat came by controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009 in the legend's fourth UFC fight.