Josh Hokit came up just short of capturing the UFC heavyweight championship with a spirited effort against champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 this past Saturday. Now, Hokit is calling for a rematch with Gane and using an early Gane eye poke as a primary reason for another shot at gold.

Early in the first round of their fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, Gane reached toward Hokit's face and his finger clearly went into Hokit's eye. Hokit reacted to the foul, but referee Marc Goddard did not see it, and thus, Gane was not punished.

Hokit would go on to lose a narrow unanimous decision that many felt he had edged out through the application of relentless pressure that forced Gane out of his comfort zone as a tactical striker. Still, the judges favored Gane's striking edge over Hokit's pressure, and Hokit was not able to capture heavyweight gold just over one year after making his Octagon debut.

On Tuesday, Hokit responded to a video of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker breaking down the fight by calling for an immediate rematch, addressing his Tweets to UFC and promotion CEO Dana White.

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"He completely poked my eye out 40 [seconds] into the fight," Hokit wrote. "I complained and got no help. Blinded, I had every excuse to walk away and blow up the entire event. But I didn't quit on you, and I didn't quit on the fans. I care about this sport way too much to ever take the easy way out. I'm not a bitch. Most people know I won that night. Thats why I am making the case that we should run it back."

Hokit also cited how he believes the scoring criteria of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts should have resulted in the decision going in his favor.

UFC 334 fight fallout: Best options for Ciryl Gane, Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes after Saturday Shakiel Mahjouri

"They want to talk about stats?" Hokit continued. "Let's talk about the Unified Rules. Judges score on effective striking and impact, not patting someone with light, non damaging touches. Ciryl sprinted away from me for 3 straight rounds while I relentlessly stalked him down and landed the heavier shots. Volume that doesn't hurt nobody isn't winning a fight. Effective Aggressivenes & Ring Generalship belonged to me for the first 3. That's why my coaches thought I was winning going into the 5th and his coach told him he needed a knckout...Lets not forget that."

Hokit would go on to point out that, had Gane been deducted a point for the eye poke in the first round, he would have at least earned a draw.

Had the referee seen the foul, it's unclear if it would have resulted in an immediate point deduction, but Gane has likely lost the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bending the rules.

Gane has a history of landing eye pokes or illegal blows in his fight, most infamously delivering a poke to both of Tom Aspinall's eyes so bad in their UFC 321 bout that then-champion Aspinall would end up vacating the title, leaving Gane to be elevated to undisputed champion after winning the interim title in Aspinall's absence.

Hokit closed by pointing to the lack of fresh challengers for Gane, claiming to be the most interesting rematch available for the champion, who has fought nearly every other contender of note in the division.

"Look at the division," Hokit wrote. "Almost any fight you make with Ciryl right now is a recycled rematch anyway, whether it's Volkov or Alex. But our war was the best by a mile, and the fans deserve a definitive answer without a finger in my eye that had me seeing triple, 40 seconds into the fight. I earned this. Don't punish me because I am not a bitch. Let's make it right."