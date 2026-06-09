Justin Gaethje blames Ilia Topuria for sparking family drama ahead of UFC Freedom 250: 'He thinks he's God'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The UFC lightweight title picture has taken a dramatic tonal shift heading into UFC Freedom 250. What started as a lightweight unification fight at the White House has taken a backseat to a growing personal feud between the headliners. Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje both blame each other for pushing boundaries and bringing their families into the frame.

On Monday, Topuria accused Gaethje of crossing a line after alluding to Topuria's recent divorce. Gaethje argues that the line had already been crossed. He claimed that Topuria has disrespected him at every turn. Taking issue with trash talk now is disingenuous posturing from the lightweight champion.

"He thinks he's God, and he had a funeral procession for me," Gaethje told CBS Sports. "So he wants to act like he's so respectful, he's f---ing disrespected me every chance he's got. And as I get closer to this fight, I'm going to be more vulnerable, more sensitive, and that's where we're at. No matter what, I get to fight him. He gets to fight me on Saturday."

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Freedom 250 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

From Gaethje's perspective, Topuria started the family angle by addressing Gaethje's father. John Ray Gaethje labeled Topuria as "a little short guy," the type of opponent Gaethje feasts on. The remark reached Topuria, who promised to prove Gaethje's father wrong on Sunday.

"Obviously, short guys get mad when you call them short," Gaethje said.

The temperature of the feud picked up after Gaethje's interview with Fox Sports. Gaethje remarked, "I would leave him. No way I would put up with his shit." Gaethje denied referencing Topuria's high-profile divorce, claiming that he spoke to Topuria's hubris more broadly.

"How did I allude to his family?" Gaethje asked. "I said he's annoying. I would never want to be in the same room with him. I understand why anybody would leave him, and by anybody, a friend, a wife, a girlfriend, a manager, a coach. He talks about himself. He walks around smelling his own farts."

Gaethje isn't concerned if the family angle gives Topuria extra motivation. After all, Gaethje, the betting underdog, was already expecting the best version of Topuria.

"If that comment made him want to beat me up more, then I don't know what he was planning on doing before, because I've been planning on trying to hurt him the entire time, no matter what he said," Gaethje said. "...If anything, I was defending his wife. I can understand this motherf---er's annoying."

Topuria vs. Gaethje headlines UFC Freedom 250, taking place on Sunday on the White House South Lawn. The seven-fight card, also featuring an interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, streams exclusively on Paramount+.