Justin Gaethje has no plans to retire after beating Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 for lightweight title

Justin Gaethje wouldn't speak about his future immediately after winning the UFC lightweight championship. Gaethje promised his mother he wouldn't decide in the heat of the moment. One week after UFC Freedom 250, Gaethje has the appetite to fight more.

Heading into 2026, the impression was that Gaethje was making one final stand to become lightweight champion. A potential retirement was on the table even when he fought Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324. After time to reflect, the undisputed lightweight champion said he wants to defend the title that nearly evaded him.

"Right now, I'm planning on it," Gaethje, 37, told "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Saturday. He later added, "There's not something natural in me that feels like it's over."

There are many intriguing fights for him. Two big names Gaethje isn't interested in facing are top contender Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria, the man he beat at the White House. Gaethje was particularly intent on not granting Topuria a rematch. His case is solid. Topuria never successfully defended the title before Gaethje stopped him.

"He doesn't get a rematch. He can try, but he doesn't get one," Gaethje said. "He quit on the stool. I stopped him twice. What else do I have to f---ing do? His next challenge can't be me. He needs to fight Paddy [Pimblett] or someone like that."

Among the potential names Gaethje could face are Charles Oliveira, a former lightweight champion who beat Gaethje. The winner of Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway, a welterweight clash that headlines UFC 329, has the name value to cut the line. There's also Benoit Saint Denis, who could solidify himself as a legitimate contender by beating Pimblett on June 11.